Jose “Joe” Modesto Presa, Jr. passed away with his daughters by his side on March 23, 2020 at Einstein Hospital Philadelphia, at the age of 85. Born in the Philippines on November 9, 1934, he was the son of the late Jose Columna Presa, Sr. and Librada (nee Modesto). He was predeceased by his devoted wife Florencia (nee Guinchoma). Jose worked hard all his life to provide for his family. He diligently served the United States Coast Guard for 32 years and retired as Master Chief Petty Officer. After retirement, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 10 more years. He will be lovingly remembered as a kind, silly, generous, caring and humble man. He enjoyed watching all sports, but basketball was his favorite. He was a big fan of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors. Jose was an avid bowler and loved being outside gardening. He enjoyed reading, listening to military bands, working out, taking walks, dancing the cha-cha, and going out to dinner. He was a foodie at heart who especially loved sushi, prime rib and eating at diners for breakfast. Every night was never complete without that glass of red wine and dessert. He loved traveling to California often to see his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Lulu”. He was profoundly proud of his Filipino heritage and would stay on top of the Filipino news daily. His favorite T.V. shows were Family Feud and yes, American Ninja Warrior! Recently, Jose had a new fondness for the beauty of the moon (especially full moons) and would look for it every night. More than anything, his daughters and family came first. Jose was the loving father of Faylani Presa and Joymarie Presa Elamparo (Robert). He was the cherished “Lulu” of Jake and Riley Elamparo. He is survived by his brother, Jesus Presa (Aurora) and sisters Peregrina “Ely” Santiaguel (Herminio) and Zenaida Presa, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and his grand dogs, Finnegan and Stanley. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Concepcion Lozares, Eulinda Presa, and his grand dog Kasie. Relatives and friends are invited to Jose’s Life Celebration on Thursday, April 2nd from 2 – 5pm at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown PA 19401. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private Funeral Mass at 10am on Friday, April 3rd at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA 19403. Burial will be at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in MCPO Jose M. Presa, Jr.’s memory to the Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington CT 06378. To share your fondest memories of Joe, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, (610)277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 1, 2020