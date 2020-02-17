|
Joseph A. Lauro passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence in King of Prussia, PA. He was 86. Joe was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bridgeport, PA and was a graduate of Norristown High School, Class of 1951. Joe was an US Army Veteran serving in the Koeran War. He worked for E.J. Lavino and Johnson Matthey and in his retirement years, Bagelicious Inc. Joe was known for his quick wit and willingness to help everyone. Born in Norristown on November 11, 1933, he was a son of the late Adeline (Perna) and Samuel Lauro. Surviving are his loving family including his wife of 64 years in May, Anna Marie (Kuhna) Lauro, 4 daughters: Janet Wells and her husband, Thomas, Linda Jo Hansell and her husband, Joseph, Jo Ann Rivas and her husband, Gil, and Shirl Lauro; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer and Nicole Hansell and Grant, Garrett, and Gabby Rivas; a great-grandson, David Joseph Michniewicz; 5 step great-grandchildren; a brother Richard Lauro and his wife, Naomi, 3 sisters: Louise “Liz” Silvestro, Rose Hamilton, and Maryanne Cagliola; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Salvatore “Sam”, and John Lauro. Relatives and friends are invited to Joe’s viewing at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:15 am, with his Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Entombment will be in St. Augustine Mausoleum, King of Prussia, PA. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to Einstein Montgomery Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care, 1330 Powell St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020