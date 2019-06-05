|
Joseph P. Adamek of Eagleville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at his home. He was 67 years old. Born June 20, 1951 in Englishtown, NJ, he was the son of the late Paul and Irene (nee Wasesky) Adamek and the beloved husband of Vera Lynn (nee Toto) Adamek with whom he shared 39 years of marriage. Joe was a dedicated husband, father and friend who supported those he loved with great pride. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf and watching the local sports teams. He worked at IMS Health for 28 years prior to establishing his own successful pet-sitting business “And Toto Too”, accomplishing best in Philly in the year 2007. In addition to his wife Vera, Joe is survived by his two children; Jason and his wife Elaine and Jennifer Konte and her husband Sadeke, six grandchildren; Garaba, Yusuf, Vera, Beylau, Boah, and Aminata. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Joe’s Life Celebration on Sunday June 9, from 2 to 3:50 PM followed by a prayer service at 4 PM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s name can be made to the . To share your fondest memories of Joe, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019