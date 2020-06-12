Joseph Anthony Mirabile passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 10th, 2020 at the age of 76. Joseph was born in Norristown Pennsylvania on August 17th, 1943 to father Anthony Joseph Mirabile and Frances Catania Mirabile and was the youngest of two children. After graduating Plymouth Whitemarsh Highschool he enlisted in the army reserves. He then pursued a career in the automobile industry and later married Natalie Plaisted and fathered two daughters. Caring for and supporting his family was always the main priority in Josephs’s life and this devotion extended to family, friends, and the Norristown community. Joseph was blessed to meet Ann B. Nocero as he entered a new chapter in his life and the two were inseparable over the course of 33 years. Together, they enjoyed many pastimes together including gardening, cooking, and long walks on the beach in Naples, Florida. They could often be found dancing in the kitchen before and after dinner. Joseph was best known for his warm and engaging personality that left an indelible impression on everyone who had the opportunity to cross his path. His charm, wit, and sense of humor always lifted one’s spirit and left you smiling. His love for music and celebrating life knew no bounds. Joseph was raised with a hard work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit that guided him towards owning and running a successful car dealership for 30 years. He had a strong connection to his Italian heritage and a deep commitment to the Catholic faith. He was very involved in giving back to the community and always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. Joseph is survived by Ann Nocero, Holly Mirabile and Francie Cook, and grandchildren Isobella, Will Alexandra, Andrew and sister Ann Hettinger. There will be a visitation held on Tuesday, June 16 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to begin at 11:00 AM at Holy Savior Church, 407 E Main St., Norristown, PA 19401 The interment will follow Mass at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Norristown The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donations payable to the Holy Saviour church. Lownes Family Funeral Home.



