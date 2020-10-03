Joseph Bunczk

Joseph Mark Bunczk, 65, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 2. Joe was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to the late Charles and Theresa Bunczk (Galullo). He graduated from A.D. Eisenhower High School and Montgomery County Community College and studied at West Chester University. Mr. Bunczk owned Phoenix Armory, Inc. for 13 years, retiring in 1998. He was an extraordinary weapons specialist, well known and respected within the industry and within local and federal law enforcement agencies for his precise, detailed work. His knowledge base ranged from antique to modern weaponry, and there was never a weapon that he could not identify and provide detailed information about right on the spot. His work was published in many firearms magazines and several books throughout the years. He holds several patents for various inventions and processes. Prior to Phoenix Armory, he was employed at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Parker Chemical Corp. Joe lived 1000 years in the 65 years he was with us. Always intense, he tackled every endeavor with an energy and drive that was unmatched. He had a keen interest in military history and would share his vast knowledge freely. He loved watching movies, especially about military history. Saving Private Ryan was one of his favorites. He attended many WWII events with his family. He always enjoyed sharing a good glass of Bourbon with his sons and friends. What was most important to him in life was his family, whom he loved beyond words. Joe is survived by his 3 sons Charles (Vicky), Matthew, and Nicholas (Richelle), grandchildren William and Samuel, wife Lee, sister Marilyn Perera, former wife Celeste (Bucko) Foresta. In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there will be no service or funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Joe Bunczk Memorial Fund, c/o Tompkins Vist Bank 350 W. Main St., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com