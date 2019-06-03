|
|
Joseph A. Constable, age 96, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his Peter Becker Community “home” in Harleysville, PA. It was the 71st wedding anniversary day for Joe and his wife Marie (Barrick) Constable. Joe was born in Norristown, PA. He was the son of Rose (Giannone) and Anthony Constable. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his son Mark Constable (Nancy), daughter Cathy Constable (Mary) grandsons Korey Constable (Deanna) and Adam Umanoff (Daniela). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jane (Caprione) Constable. He was predeceased by his brother Richard. Joe graduated from Norristown High School in 1940. He was a WWII U.S. Army veteran serving as a member of the 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division. He graduated from Gettysburg College and earned his Master’s Degree in Education from Columbia University. Mr. Constable was an educator for 35 years. He volunteered to help others in many ways and was very community oriented. He loved children. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 10 am to 10:45 am at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home located at 667 Harleysville Pike (Route 113) Telford, PA 18969. Joe’s Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s memory to: The Child Development Foundation 2500 Dekalb Pike – Suite 100 Norristown, PA 19401 or The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) by visiting www.unicefusa.org Online condolences or memories of Joe can be shared with the family by visiting: www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 4, 2019