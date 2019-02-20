|
|
Joseph C. DeMeno passed away peacefully after a courageous battle against cancer on February 18, 2019. Joe was born in Norristown on May 21, 1945 to the late Charles and Lena DeMeno (nee Calamia). Loving husband of 30 years to Valie DeMeno (nee Walker), devoted father of Missy Chambers (Bryon Galloway), Kimmy DeMeno-Repcsik (Mick Repcsik), step father to Steven Walker and Sean Walker, beloved grandfather (Pop Pop) to Mikey Chambers, Rebecca Walker and Maci Chambers, and great grandfather (Pop) to Julian Orozco, brother to the late Elizabeth Swede, the late Jean Arrivello, and the late Dominic DeMeno, cherished uncle to many and friend to all. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his dear companion, Lucy the cat. Joe was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner at Holy Saviour Church. He enjoyed his years with Montgomery County serving as a security guard at the library and court house. In his free time, Joe loved to fish, dance, listen to country music, but above all his family was his greatest joy. Relatives and friends are invited to Joe’s Life Celebration on Saturday February 23 from 9am to 10:30am with his Memorial Service to follow at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory can be made to at https://donate3.cancer.org To share your fondest memories of Joe, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2019