Joseph F. Garraty, age 90, passed on August 20, 2020 at his residence in Audubon, PA. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Fleming); dear father of Joanne; grandfather of 4; and great grandfather of 5. Family and friends are invited to attend Joseph’s Funeral Mass on Saturday, August, 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd. Norristown, PA 19403. Inurnment will take place in Washington Crossing National Cemetery on a different date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, made out to Holy Family Home 5300 Chester Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19143. Arrangements are by Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, Trooper, PA. Condolences may be made to the family at www.Meyersfh.com
