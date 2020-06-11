Joseph F. Iacovitti
Joseph F. Iacovitti, 97, of North Wales, PA, passed away on June 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary V. (DiGregorio) Iacovitti for over 69 years. Joe was born in Bridgeport, PA on November 28, 1922 to the late Joseph and Loretta (Pellaciotta) Iacovitti. Joe served his country with the U.S. Navy during WWII and was the owner of the former Carpet Technical Services in Limerick, PA. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Grandfather’s Club at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Ambler. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club in Norristown and enjoyed playing tennis. Most importantly, family was everything to him. He is survived by his two children: Joseph Iacovitti (Lee), Lorraine Iacovitti (Bob Henderson); 3 grandchildren: Daniel Iacovitti, Alicia and Casey Henderson; 3 great-granddaughters: Ainsley, Samantha, Jillian and one to be expected; a sister: Clara Hammer. He was predeceased by brothers: Anthony, Nicholas and John Iacovitti. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002 or can join the live stream at www.saintanthonyparish.org. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joseph to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address. Arrangements made with the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ambler and Conshohocken. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com

