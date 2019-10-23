|
|
Joseph Francis Putnick, 67, formerly of Norristown and Conshohocken, died suddenly on September 9, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Joe was the son of the late Joseph J. and Helen Putnick-Kissel. He was predeceased by his son Matthew and his stepfather, John Kissel of Somerdale, N.J. He is survived by his sister Mary Ellen (Stan) Shulas of Tucson, AZ, and three daughters: Melissa (Will) Schneider of Purvis, MS., Emily (Aaron) Cox of Tayorsville, MS., and Elizabeth (Josh) Werner of Laurel, MS., as well as his grandson Josh Werner, Jr., and granddaughters Aubree Werner, Rosemary Cox and Hope Schneider. Besides his family, he leaves behind his best and life long friend, Rev. Richard G. Mullen, O.S.A. of Villanova, Pa, and dear friend Ellen Kaplan of Philadelphia. Following graduation from the former Bishop Kenrick High School, Norristown in 1970. Joe enlisted in the United States Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He attended Temple University in Philadelphia, where he graduated magna cum laude. Following military service and graduation he was employed by the West Conshohocken and Plymouth Township Police Departments. He later worked at the former Haverford State Hospital and the Norristown State Hospital. Upon his retirement he was employed as a Social Worker in Philadelphia. He was a parishioner at Saint Francis de Sales Parish in Tucson and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Joe will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His final resting place will be in Mississippi near his children.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 24, 2019