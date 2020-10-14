1/1
Joseph Frank Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Frank Morgan passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mr. Morgan was a former resident of King of Prussia, PA. Joseph was a US Air Force veteran and worked as a Civil Servant for General Electric for over 30 years and a school bus driver for Upper Merion School District for 20 years. He was a devoted Christian and a loving husband and father. Born in Maysville, KY on May 17, 1933 to the late George W. and Merena Morgan. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 64 years, Patricia C. (Hurst) Morgan; three daughters: Jody Cannon, Carol (James) Kraft and Barbara (David) Rathgeber; a son, Patrick (Denise) Morgan; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Miller; two brothers; and four sisters. There will be a celebration of Joseph’s life at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 E. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm; with a greeting immediately preceding beginning at 1:00 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please email or call the church office if you would like to attend (gskopstaff@verizon.net) or call at 610-265-4545. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved