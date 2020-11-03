1/
Joseph J. Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Smith, Jr., 77, passed away on November 1, 2020 at his home in Conshohocken. He resided in his beloved Conshohocken all of his life. He was born in Norristown, PA on March 17, 1943 to the late Joseph J. Smith, Sr. and the late Concetta (DeMarco) Smith. Joe attended St. Matthew High School. He worked at J.W. Woolworth’s in King of Prussia for 25 years and at Brandywine Senior Suites for 10 years as a Kitchen Porter. Joe was a proud member of Washington Fire Co. #1 in Conshohocken, a Life Member of the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Police, a member of the PA Fire Police Assn., a social member of the Western PA Fireman’s Assoc. in New Kensington, PA, and a Life Member of St. Matthew Church in Conshohocken. He enjoyed sharing stories about his days in the fire company, and attended many PA Fire Conventions and parades. He was an avid fan of the Phila. Eagles, the NY Mets, and the NY Boulders (Frontier League baseball). He is survived by his sister Rosemarie Kelly of Montvale, NJ, and nieces and nephews Mary T. Pisano, Lawrence Kelly, Jr. (Madonna), Stephen Kelly (Becky), Diane Kelly (Robert), many great nieces and nephews, one great-great-nephew, and his best friend his beloved dog Jack. He was pre-deceased by a brother-in-law Larry Kelly, Sr., a nephew-in-law Arthur C. Pisano. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory can be sent to Meals on Wheels, 107 East 4th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved