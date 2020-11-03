Joseph J. Smith, Jr., 77, passed away on November 1, 2020 at his home in Conshohocken. He resided in his beloved Conshohocken all of his life. He was born in Norristown, PA on March 17, 1943 to the late Joseph J. Smith, Sr. and the late Concetta (DeMarco) Smith. Joe attended St. Matthew High School. He worked at J.W. Woolworth’s in King of Prussia for 25 years and at Brandywine Senior Suites for 10 years as a Kitchen Porter. Joe was a proud member of Washington Fire Co. #1 in Conshohocken, a Life Member of the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Police, a member of the PA Fire Police Assn., a social member of the Western PA Fireman’s Assoc. in New Kensington, PA, and a Life Member of St. Matthew Church in Conshohocken. He enjoyed sharing stories about his days in the fire company, and attended many PA Fire Conventions and parades. He was an avid fan of the Phila. Eagles, the NY Mets, and the NY Boulders (Frontier League baseball). He is survived by his sister Rosemarie Kelly of Montvale, NJ, and nieces and nephews Mary T. Pisano, Lawrence Kelly, Jr. (Madonna), Stephen Kelly (Becky), Diane Kelly (Robert), many great nieces and nephews, one great-great-nephew, and his best friend his beloved dog Jack. He was pre-deceased by a brother-in-law Larry Kelly, Sr., a nephew-in-law Arthur C. Pisano. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory can be sent to Meals on Wheels, 107 East 4th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
.