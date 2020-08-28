1/1
Joseph J. Stalica
Joseph J. Stalica, age 46 of Royersford, passed away suddenly on Saturday at his father’s home in Moosic. Born in Moosic on July 29, 1974 and son of the late Helen (Swircek) Stalica and Joseph Stalica and wife Manya Franks of Moosic, Joseph moved to the Philadelphia area at nine years old. A graduate of Perkiomen Valley High School, Collegeville, he also served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, including being part of the 9/11 attack clean-up effort. A talented carpenter and woodworker, Joseph was also a creative cook who thoroughly enjoyed trying out (and eating!) new recipes. He was also a fierce lover of all animals. He will be forever missed by family and friends. He is also survived by his sisters, Judith Stalica of Perkiomenville and Sara Stalica of Trappe; an aunt, Yolanta Stalica of Moosic; and uncles, Lawrence Stalica of Scranton and Norbert Stalica of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 North Main Street, Old Forge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph’s name to the animal charity of the donors choce. Please visit the funeral home’s website to leave a condolence.

Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
August 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathies at your time of loss! So sorry to hear of your son's passing.
Mike and Ann Salamon
Friend
