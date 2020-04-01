|
Joseph J. “Joe” Stimmler, the beloved and devoted husband of Frances Stimmler, passed away on March 27, 2020. Joe will be sadly missed by brothers Leo (Kathy), and Frank, as well as, sister-in-laws Gale and Jane, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margie, brothers Paul and Mark. Born and raised in Manayunk, he moved to Blue Bell and ultimately resided in Malvern. After he graduated from LaSalle College, he began working in Health Administration. He and his wife, Fran, founded Regina Nursing Center in Overbrook and, ultimately, Norristown, which they operated for over 50 years. Joe was an avid exerciser and enjoyed swimming, biking, and walking. He played a significant role in many charitable endeavors and was always there to help those in need. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date (TBD) where all those who loved Joseph can honor his life in the manner he deserves. Share tributes and sign up to receive service update notifications on the link located at the top of Joe’s Obituary Page found at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Residents Activity Fund at Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance Street, Norristown, PA 19401 are appreciated by the family.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020