Joseph J. “Joe” Stimmler, the beloved and devoted husband of Frances Stimmler, passed away on March 27, 2020. Joe will be sadly missed by brothers Leo (Kathy), and Frank, as well as, sisters-in-law Gale and Jane, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margie, brothers Paul and Mark. Joe was an avid exerciser and enjoyed swimming, biking, and walking. He played a significant role in many charitable endeavors and was always there to help those in need. Relatives and Friends are invited to Joe’s Memorial Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church 714 DeKalb St. Norristown, PA 19401. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Residents Activity Fund at Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance Street, Norristown, PA 19401 are appreciated by the family. Share tributes at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com