1/
Joseph J. Stimmler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. “Joe” Stimmler, the beloved and devoted husband of Frances Stimmler, passed away on March 27, 2020. Joe will be sadly missed by brothers Leo (Kathy), and Frank, as well as, sisters-in-law Gale and Jane, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margie, brothers Paul and Mark. Joe was an avid exerciser and enjoyed swimming, biking, and walking. He played a significant role in many charitable endeavors and was always there to help those in need. Relatives and Friends are invited to Joe’s Memorial Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church 714 DeKalb St. Norristown, PA 19401. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Residents Activity Fund at Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance Street, Norristown, PA 19401 are appreciated by the family. Share tributes at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved