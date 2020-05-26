Joseph M. Hamaday Sr.
Joseph M. Hamaday, Sr., age 93, of Conshohocken, died of natural causes at V.N.A. in Phialdelphia on May 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, caregiver, best friend and Polka Partner C. “Sandy” Tono Hamaday. The couple recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on March 8th. Born in Bridgeport, Joseph was the son of the late Anna and John Hamaday. Mr. Hamaday proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked at Warner & Swasey and also at Lester Gordon, as a machine builder and then at his own business, Hamaday Handyman Service. In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by two of his sons, Paul of Conshohocken and Stephen of Collegeville, a granddaughter, 2 grandsons, 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a very dear friend Mary Ann Cook, all who loved him and he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph, Jr., his sister Ann Selfinger and his brothers, John, George, Michael and Andrew. The family would appreciate memorial donations to The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA, 19405, 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com to help offset the funeral expenses.

Published in The Times Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
