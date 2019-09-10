|
Joseph Robert Raudenbush of Havertown, PA died on September 6, 2019 at age 87. Joe was born in Hellertown, PA to John and Bertha (Benner) Raudenbush. He moved to Norristown, PA in 1940 and graduated from Norristown High School in 1950. Joe married the one and only love of his life, Anne (Mathiasen), in 1953 and they had three sons. Despite residing in Havertown since 1959, Joe remained closely connected to Norristown throughout his life. He was an active member of Norristown’s All Saints Episcopal Church for 79 years. From the late 1950s to the early 1980s Joe mentored generations of boys as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 381, Norristown, where the scouts addressed him affectionately as “Unc” (a short form of “uncle”). He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. Inspired by his grandmother, a native of Scotland, Joe took up the bagpipes in 1964 with the Valley Forge Highland Band, and was Pipe Major of the band from the 1990s until his death. He was also a director of the Delco Scottish Games Association and a member of the Scottish Historic & Research Society of the Delaware Valley. Joe enjoyed a military career of 45 years in the Pennsylvania National Guard and, later, the U.S. Army Reserves, from which he retired as a full Colonel in 1992. Over a 45-year career in the maritime industry, Joe served primarily as a supervisor of maritime operations and personnel, travelling throughout the world to such exotic ports-of-call as Japan, Singapore, Pakistan, Greece, Egypt, and Venezuela. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife Anne in 2006. He is survived by: three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Debbie) of Broomall, PA, Daniel (Ginny) of Drexel Hill, PA, and Eric (Leta) of Great Falls, VA; two sisters, Clara Mae Panczak of Norristown, PA, and Dianne Smith of Canton, GA; and nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother Eugene, by his two sisters, Doris Kummerer and Flossie Carter, and by three nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 535 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA 19401. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe’s name to All Saints Church at the foregoing address.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019