Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Salamone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Salamone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Salamone Obituary
Joseph M. Salamone passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Regina Nursing Center in Norristown, PA. He was 82. Joseph was a resident of Bridgeport, PA. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and current member of Sacred Heart Church. Joseph worked for 25 years as a pipe cutter fabricator in the Plumbers Local #690 at Ford and Kendig in Conshohocken, PA. He was a former president of the Sacred Heart Hospital Stroke Club. Joseph was a member of the PA National Guard in Norristown with the 111th and 28th Infantry Divisions for 6 years. Born in Black Houses, PA on November 29, 1936 to the late Marco Joseph and Clara E. (Hoffman) Salamone. Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Frances “Fran” (Armenti) Salamone; his brother Richard C. (Dolores) Salamone; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a niece, Dawn Marie Salamone-Kamens. Joseph’s viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9 to 10:15 am at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St. Bridgeport, PA 19405; with his Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, 2300 DeKalb Pike, E. Norriton, PA 19401. In lieu of flowers, memorial Masses may be made in memory of Joseph and contributions to , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422 , and/or , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 . Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now