Joseph M. Salamone passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Regina Nursing Center in Norristown, PA. He was 82. Joseph was a resident of Bridgeport, PA. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and current member of Sacred Heart Church. Joseph worked for 25 years as a pipe cutter fabricator in the Plumbers Local #690 at Ford and Kendig in Conshohocken, PA. He was a former president of the Sacred Heart Hospital Stroke Club. Joseph was a member of the PA National Guard in Norristown with the 111th and 28th Infantry Divisions for 6 years. Born in Black Houses, PA on November 29, 1936 to the late Marco Joseph and Clara E. (Hoffman) Salamone. Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Frances “Fran” (Armenti) Salamone; his brother Richard C. (Dolores) Salamone; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a niece, Dawn Marie Salamone-Kamens. Joseph’s viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9 to 10:15 am at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St. Bridgeport, PA 19405; with his Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, 2300 DeKalb Pike, E. Norriton, PA 19401. In lieu of flowers, memorial Masses may be made in memory of Joseph and contributions to , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422 , and/or , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 . Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 17, 2019