Joseph C. Santangelo, of Fairview Village, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was 78 years old. Born August 3, 1940 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Joseph P. and Rose (Frangiosa) Santangelo and the beloved husband of Sarah (Couch) with who joined him three short days later, just before 60 years of marriage. Joe is survived by his three daughters; Joanne Stewart, Theresa Bay (David) and Lisa Doran (Bob) as well as four grandchildren; Les Stewart, Bob Doran (Lindsey), David Bay and Kayla Doran. Joe was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School class of 1959. He was the owner of Astor Barber Shop in Norristown for 40 years, where he was known as “Joe the Barber”. After retirement he worked for Romano Buses and thoroughly enjoyed working with the Children. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Joe’s Life Celebration on Friday May 3, from 9 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by his funeral service at 11:30 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Entombment will be in St. Patrick’s Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s name can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Rd, Perkiomenville, PA 18074 or to 150 Monument Rd # 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. To share your fondest memories of Joe,visit www.lifecelebration.com
