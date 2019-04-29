Times Herald Obituaries
|
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Joseph Sergio

Joseph Sergio Obituary
Joseph Sergio of Norristown passed away at his home at age 76. He was born on October 29, 1942 in Norristown to the late Dominic Sr. and Katherine Sergio. He graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in 1960. Joseph is survived by his sister Maryann Martella (Roger) and will be sadly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, and by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his brothers Augustus, and Dominic Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to Joe‘s Life Celebration on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 9 AM to 10 AM followed by his Funeral Mass at Holy Saviour Church Norristown. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory can be made to Holy Saviour Church or The National Centre for Padre Pio. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Joseph, please visit www.IifeceIebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
