|
|
Joseph “Jack” Skupski passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his residence in King of Prussia, PA. He was 88. Mr. Skupski worked as a Millwright for the former Alan Wood Steel Company and later as a toll collector for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. Jack was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving from 1950 to 1954. Born in Shenandoah, PA on September 19, 1931, he was a son of the late John and Sarah (Kowalsky) Skupsky. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 66 years, Anne M. (Romano) Skupski; 3 sons: Joseph J. Skupski and his wife, Mimi, of Schwenksville, PA, Michael A. Skupski of King of Prussia, PA and Brian S. Skupski of King of Prussia, PA; a daughter, Sharon L. Mitchell and her husband, Eric, of Gilbertsville, PA; 8 grandchildren: Kristin, Jennifer, Brandon, AJ, Adam, Brianna, Caitlin and Lauren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members. The family will receive relatives & friends at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9 to 10:20 am; with his Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 3, 2020