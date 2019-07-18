|
|
Joseph E. Smith, 82, of Collegeville, PA passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Norristown, PA on October 2, 1936, the son of the late Russell E. and Rachael (Jones) Smith. Joe has been living in Collegeville for 53 years. He was a member of St. Eleanor Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant. He began his career with Fry Kimmel & Associates and retired as the Chief Financial Officer for the Crouse Group. He was an avid scuba diver and reader. Joe was also a pilot and enjoyed flying single prop planes. He loved spending time with his wife Louise travelling the world together. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Louise M. (Flora) Smith of Collegeville; daughter, Dana (& Raymond) Cylcewski of Mohnton; son, J. Mark ( & Becky) Smith of Collegeville; five grandchildren, Jacob (& Meghann) Smith, Chelsey (& Michael) Moore, Matthew Smith and Nicholas and Christopher Shollenberger; and great granddaughter, Riley Rose Moore. Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Smith and sister, Doris Carter. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Eleanor’s RC Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Friends may call on Monday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 19, 2019