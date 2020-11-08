1/
Joseph Valerio, 79, of Plymouth Meeting, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Joseph and Nataline (Caramenico) Valerio and loving husband of the late Dorothy V. (Carrol) Valerio. Joseph enjoyed woodworking, gambling, and driving trucks and race cars. He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lisa Scatton (Anthony); and his granddaughter, Natalie Scatton. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, Joseph A. “Joey” Valerio III. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Caramenico Funeral Home, Main & Walnut Sts., Norristown, PA 19401 and on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM at St. Paul’s RC Church, 2007 New Hope St, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass will follow on Thursday at 10:00 AM in church. Interment in St. Augustine’s Cemetery, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s name are requested to: Hogs and Honeys Foundation for Kids, 2014 Old Arch Rd, Suite 2062, E. Norriton, PA 19401. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
