Josephine (Bono) DiIanni passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was 91. Mrs. DiIanni of Norristown was a member of Holy Saviour church, St. Basile’s church and Padre Pio. Josephine was a cashier at the Jem’s restaurant in East Norriton prior to her retirement. She was born in Norristown on July 18, 1928 was the daughter of Michael and Mary (Gallo) Bono. She was the wife of the late Santino DiIanni. Josephine is survived by her two sons John (Linda), Donald (Lorie)and granddaughter Alexa. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com

Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
