Josephine Griffin of Roslyn, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home. She was 93 years old. Josephine was born September 25, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Vincent Tolve and the late Carmela Tolve (nee - Vitolo). She is the beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of William Jr. (Eleanor Bono), Carolann G. Gleason, Sandra G. Woodland (H. Steen Woodland II), and the late Carmela Griffin and Deborah Gisondi (late Philip); dear sister of Carmela Benevenuto Guminski, and the late Anna Tolve; beloved grandmother of William III, Kim, Marusia, Gina, Melissa, Patrick, Chip, and the late Dawn Marie; also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, PA 19038. Her graveside service will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 West Cheltenham Avenue, Cheltenham, PA 19038. www.angelonefuneralhome.com