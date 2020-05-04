Josephine I. (Giambrone) Santangelo, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. Josephine was born and raised in her beloved hometown of Bridgeport, PA on March 21, 1930, and was a resident of King of Prussia for more than 50 years. She was the beloved daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Santa Lucia) Giambrone. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfonso F. Santangelo in 2005. Josephine was also preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters. Josephine is survived by her seven children: Robert Santangelo of Harleysville, PA; Carol Ann (Kent) Olson of Kempton, PA; Linda Neiman of Quakertown, PA; Richard Santangelo of Minneapolis, MN; Susan (Gerry) Banks of Bridgeport, PA; Patricia (David) Linde of Ft. Myers, FL and Eileen (David) Lee of Collegeville, PA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Erin, Brian, Laura, Caleb, Martin, Amelia, Olivia, Kayla, Alyssa, Adam, Hayden, Nathan and Rosalee. She was also a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, affectionately known as Aunt Feeney. Josephine was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. She was a cook for the priests in the church rectory for many years. In her later years, she made soup for homebound parishioners. Some of Josephine's most treasured memories were attending the opera with friends and traveling to the Vatican with her brother, Father Charles Giambrone. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching old movies, and singing along to old songs. Josephine's wonderful sense of humor will be truly missed. A private funeral mass will be held at Mother of Divine Providence Church for the immediate family only on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Private interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown, PA. Josephine’s mass and graveside service will be live streamed starting at 10AM until the end of mass and then again at approximately 11:15 AM for the graveside service and can be viewed by going to her obituary at www.BacchiFH.com and clicking on Live Webcast. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.