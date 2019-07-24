|
|
Josephine Lyons, of E. Norriton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her residence. She was 96 years old. She was a retired plant manager, who worked at Harowe Servo Controls for over 30 years. Jo was a diehard Phillies fan. She enjoyed watching the Eagles, playing pinochle, Rumikub, and bingo. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and taking care of her Maltese “Chip”. Jo is survived by her daughter, Trisha (husband Patrick). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Jason (wife Diana), Brian (wife Natalie), and Gigi Gilmore, Brian (wife Michele), Dan (wife Ashley) Doyle, her great grandchildren, Valentina and Nico Gilmore, Jackson, Ivy, and Evelyn Doyle, her beloved companion Chip, and by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by husband, Harry, her sister, Toni and her brother, Ernie. Relatives and friends are invited to Jo’s Life Celebration from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Visitation B.V.M. Church, 198 N. Trooper Rd., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Her interment will be private and at a later date. To share a thought or a memory of Jo, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 25, 2019