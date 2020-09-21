1/
Joyce Romanoski
On Wednseday, September 16, 2020, Joyce Romanoski, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 71. Joyce was born on January 28, 1949 in Bryn Mawr to Howard and Annette (Warden) Witte and grew up in Narberth, PA. After high school Joyce continued her talent for art as an artist and designer. On October 27, 1972, she married Gene Romanoski. After moving to Blue Bell, PA, in 1978 they raised a son, Josh. Joyce continued to practice and enjoy her art and it is spread over her home in every form from unfinished sketches to artwork hanging on the walls. Joyce’s other passion was for living things from plants and flowers and animals of all kinds. Her home is filled with plants, some of which she has for close to 50 years. Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Howard, and her Mother, Annette. She is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Gene, and her son, Josh and his wife Gianna, Lafayette Hill, PA, her sister, Mrs. Barbara Charmatz, Savannah, GA, her brother Jody and his wife Sue of Narberth PA, as well as 10 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and nephews. Following Joyce’s wishes there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be planned for a date in the future.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
