Joyce H. Schroeder, 96, of Lafayette Hill passed away at home on Apr. 22, 2019. Born Nov. 7, 1922 in Milwaukee to the late Otto and Laura (Rhodee) Honeyager. Loving wife of the late Gordon Schroeder for 68 years. She loved travel, her dog Rocco, playing piano, exercising, and her loving family. Survived by children Joanne Penn (Thomas), Barbara Oelschlegel (Lawrence Jr.), and James Schroeder (Jeanne McQuisten); grandchildren Ian, Erich, Alex, Zach, Mike, and Heidi; and 8 great grandchildren; Memorial service at 10am on Fri. Apr. 26 at New Life Presbyterian Church, 467 N. Easton Rd. Glenside, PA 19038. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels or Montgomery County SPCA. KirkandNiceInc.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 24, 2019