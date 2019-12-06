|
|
Joyce Margaret Weidner Snyder, 73, of Collegeville, PA, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Joyce was born on September 2, 1946, in Norristown, PA, to the late Brigadier General Harold Forrest Weidner and M. Kathryn Detterer Weidner. Joyce graduated with the first graduating class of Methacton High School in 1964, then from Pierce College. Following her graduation from college, she worked for several companies in and around the Philadelphia area. She ultimately retired in 2015, having served the latter part of her career as a computer code specialist consultant. Joyce was pre-deceased by her husband of 51 years, James C. Snyder, a niece, Amy Hilt Brennan, and a brother-in-law, Harry Natalini. She is survived by her two daughters, Denean M. Bressi (Steven Haas) and Tara DiFlorido (Richard DiFlorido), her twin sister Judith Weidner Metzger, sister-in-law Virginia Natalini, nephews Michael Natalini (Rita Natalini) and Christopher Natalini (Sheri Keeth), and her beloved grandchildren Dante, Gage, Marco, Joseph and Gabriella. Joyce loved more than anything being with her family, especially the five grandchildren. She loved her vacations on St. Maarten in the Caribbean, and the devoted companionship of her 140-pound Newfoundland, Bear. While Joyce will be deeply missed by her family and friends, it gives them some comfort (and amusement) in knowing that she is now looking down on them all, encouraging them in all their endeavors, dancing with Jim to their favorite oldies, giving Bear an occasional scratch on the head and screaming at the Eagles. A memorial service will be held at Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge National Park, on January 11, 2020 at 11am. A reception will follow.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 7, 2019