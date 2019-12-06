Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
(610) 354-9800
For more information about
Joyce Snyder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Snyder


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Snyder Obituary
Joyce Margaret Weidner Snyder, 73, of Collegeville, PA, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Joyce was born on September 2, 1946, in Norristown, PA, to the late Brigadier General Harold Forrest Weidner and M. Kathryn Detterer Weidner. Joyce graduated with the first graduating class of Methacton High School in 1964, then from Pierce College. Following her graduation from college, she worked for several companies in and around the Philadelphia area. She ultimately retired in 2015, having served the latter part of her career as a computer code specialist consultant. Joyce was pre-deceased by her husband of 51 years, James C. Snyder, a niece, Amy Hilt Brennan, and a brother-in-law, Harry Natalini. She is survived by her two daughters, Denean M. Bressi (Steven Haas) and Tara DiFlorido (Richard DiFlorido), her twin sister Judith Weidner Metzger, sister-in-law Virginia Natalini, nephews Michael Natalini (Rita Natalini) and Christopher Natalini (Sheri Keeth), and her beloved grandchildren Dante, Gage, Marco, Joseph and Gabriella. Joyce loved more than anything being with her family, especially the five grandchildren. She loved her vacations on St. Maarten in the Caribbean, and the devoted companionship of her 140-pound Newfoundland, Bear. While Joyce will be deeply missed by her family and friends, it gives them some comfort (and amusement) in knowing that she is now looking down on them all, encouraging them in all their endeavors, dancing with Jim to their favorite oldies, giving Bear an occasional scratch on the head and screaming at the Eagles. A memorial service will be held at Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge National Park, on January 11, 2020 at 11am. A reception will follow.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -