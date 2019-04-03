|
|
Judy A. Vanderwende, age 71, of Conshohocken, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Judy was born in Lafayette Hill, PA on April 2, 1948, a daughter of the late Harry and Edith (Searle) Stout. Judy worked as a Bank Associate. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Larry Vanderwende of Conshohocken; daughter, Kristy Gasper of Alburtis, PA; son, Brian Vanderwende of Boulder, CO; sister, Sue (Bill) McMakin of Glenside, PA; and two brothers, Rick (Janet) Stout of Cape Coral, FL and Harry (Sandy) Stout of Oreland, PA. Judy is also survived by four grandchildren, Colin, Ethan, Ella and Brandon Gasper as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Judy’s Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, www.foxchase.org OR Alzheimer’s Association, Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Conshohocken 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019