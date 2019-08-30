|
Julia Radatti, 64, of King of Prussia, PA, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was born in Quinque, VA on October 31, 1954 to William and the late Genevieve (Baker) Szili. Julia is survived by her children: Joseph Radatti (Jennifer Pasquarello), Jeffrey Radatti (Tara), Jamie DiCiurcio (Morgan Russo); a granddaughter Emma; 1 sister; 1 brother; and her partner James D. Knowlan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 5PM at Swedeland Fire Company Social Hall, 609 A St, King of Prussia, PA 19406. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Julia’s name to Forgotten Cats Inc., Suite 422, 4023 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE 19807. http://www.forgottencats.org/support.php . Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 3, 2019