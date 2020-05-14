Julie (Jovina) R. Peters (nee DeCamillo) of East Norriton, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Sunday May 10, 2020. She was 99 years old. Born December 6, 1920 in Conshohocken, she was the daughter of the late Donato and Maria (nee Alfiero) DeCamillo, and the beloved wife of the late John D. Peters. Julie is survived by her two daughters: Gloria Riley (Robert), and Sandra Russo (the late Mark), five grandchildren: Jennifer (Jason), Robert, Mark, Daniel (Natalie) and Nicholas, her brother Ascanio DeCamillo (the late Sara) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Anna Marie Profrock and her six brothers: Nicholas, Anthony, Rocko, Vincent, Peter, and Carl DeCamillo. Julie was born and raised in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, in a home her father built. Jovina went to High School at Conshohocken High and upon graduation, worked at Conshohocken Federal Savings & Loan Bank, and eventually advanced to become a Bank Officer (Secretary). She met her husband, John, while attending a dance at Wagner's Ballroom in Philadelphia. John was a professional dancer, and Jovina also loved to dance, so they were a perfect match for each other. They would often be seen floating on the dance floor when dance music played. They married and moved to Northeast Philadelphia, where they raised two daughters. She was a loving mother and wife to her family and maintained a beautiful home. She eventually moved to East Norriton Township and worked at various places throughout her career. She was a talented seamstress, creator of flower arrangements, crafter, baker and a sales assistant, beloved by co-workers and customers alike, in her daughter's Skippack retail store. For 10 years following her 80th birthday, Julie was a volunteer with the Foster Grandparent organization where she helped elementary-aged students with their school work and assisted the teachers with various tasks. She was called "Grandmom Julie", and loved her interaction with all the children. Julie's final home was at Doc Woods/Harmony House in Towamencin, PA, and while living there she enjoyed singing, dancing, and many other activities with fellow residents. She loved to laugh and smile and the visits with her loving family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private prayer service and entombment for Jovina at St. Patrick's Cemetery. A Celebration of Julie's life is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Living Branches Foundation at https://livingbranches.org/donate or mailed to Living Branches Foundation, c/o Sharing Fund, 275 Dock Dr., Lansdale, PA, 19446. To share your fondest memories of Julie, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2020.