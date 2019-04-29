|
Julius David Burman, 75, of West Norriton, Pennsylvania, husband of Miriam Burman passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28th with his family by his side. Born in Philadelphia on March 9th, 1944 to Bertha and Elias Burman, he and his older sister Karen grew up in the Strawberry Mansion area of Philadelphia. Overbrook High School, Class of 1962, a Vietnam War Veteran, Julius served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Julius worked for the United States Postal Service until 2009 when ALS symptoms forced him into retirement. Loving husband and father blessed with three children Sharon (Stephen) Knotts, Donna (Jorge) Palmieri, and Ron (Allison) Burman and adoring grandfather to Jonathan, Emanuel, and Eliza. Julius enjoyed being involved with his children’s activities, traveling with the family, trips to the beach, and camping trips. Relatives and friends are invited to services on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel-WEST, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment immediately following at Mount Sharon Cemetery. Meal of consolation will be held at Tiferet Bet Israel Synagogue 1920 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, immediately following interment. Wednesday evening’s Shiva Minyan will take place at the synagogue at 5:30 p.m. following the meal. On Thursday, the Burman home will be open for Shiva visitors from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., with Shiva Minyan at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, the home will be open for Shiva visitors from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia or the ALS Therapy Development Institute. www.alsphiladelphia.org -or- tst.als.net/bikersforburman
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 30, 2019