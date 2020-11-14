June Eisemann Maag of Lafayette Hill died November 13, 2020. She was 94. Mrs. Maag was a resident of the Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill. She was an Administrative Assistant at Allstate Insurance Company for 28 years. Born June 17, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Irvine and Ethel (Badcock) Farrelly. She graduated from Southside High School, Rockville Centre, NY and the Berkley School in New York City. She was active in the Girl Scouts as a trainer and leader for 25 years and was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society
, Laurel House, and the Salvation Army. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lafayette Hill. She was a member and Past Matron of Radiant Chapter #96 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Maag, her first husband, Charles Eisemann, and a grandson Christopher Baia. She is survived by a son, Peter Eisemann of Atlanta, GA, and two daughters, Carol Angelotti of Newport, NH and Joan Eisemann of Raleigh, NC, a stepdaughter Constance Warner of Colmar, PA, and a stepson, Frederick Maag IV of Providence, RI, 13 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held privately The family suggests contributions be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Church Road, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 or the Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444.