Karen M. Cooley passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. She was 61. Ms. Cooley of Royersford, formally of Norristown was born on June 26, 1957. Karen was the daughter of the late James P. and Marie (Klement) Cooley.
Karen was a quality control analyst for the Aerospace division of Lockheed Martin.
She received a bachelors degree from Mansfield college and her Masters degree from Chestnut Hill College.
Karen is survived by her stepmother Katharina Cooley. Two brothers Jim (Mary) Cooley and Fran Cooley. Memorial services for Karen will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019