Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Cooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Cooley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Cooley Obituary
Karen M. Cooley passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. She was 61. Ms. Cooley of Royersford, formally of Norristown was born on June 26, 1957. Karen was the daughter of the late James P. and Marie (Klement) Cooley.
Karen was a quality control analyst for the Aerospace division of Lockheed Martin.
She received a bachelors degree from Mansfield college and her Masters degree from Chestnut Hill College.
Karen is survived by her stepmother Katharina Cooley. Two brothers Jim (Mary) Cooley and Fran Cooley. Memorial services for Karen will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Volpe Funeral Home
Download Now