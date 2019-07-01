|
Katharina R. Turtle, 83, of Conshohocken, passed away on June 28. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley R. Turtle for 49 years. Katharina is survived by her children: Christel (David) Skamla, Monika Turtle, Stan (Victoria) Turtle; grandchildren: Benjamin, Gabriel, Lisa, Meghan; sisters: Ursula Ruland, Monika Klein, Christel Weinzen; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to call between 10 and 11 AM on Friday July 5, 2019 at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting PA 19462. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM and burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Katharina’s memory to St. Jude’s.
Published in The Times Herald on July 2, 2019