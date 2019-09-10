|
Katharine “Kay” (nee Legge) Weaver, 88, of Trooper, PA, passed away peacefully in the company of loving family members on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home. Born on May 3, 1931 in Philadelphia, and raised in Lower Oxford, Chester County, she was the youngest of six children born to the late Charles Legge of Ballycastle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland and the late Mary (Bane) Legge of Wilmington, Delaware, and the loving wife of 55 years to Robert Philip Weaver, who predeceased her in October 2017. She was also predeceased by all of her siblings, sisters Mary Richards (Harold), Frances Wallace (James) and brothers Robert Legge (Marie), Charles Legge, and her fraternal twin, Leslie Legge. Katharine (she also went by Katherine, Kathryn, Catherine and her nickname, Kay) graduated from Oxford Area High School in Chester County and was primarily a homemaker but worked for Bell Telephone for several years in her younger days. Growing up on a dairy farm, she enjoyed nature, horseback riding, shooting, animals and gardening. Kay enjoyed being a mother and was fiercely devoted to her children and adored her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Janice Kearney of Trooper, PA; Robert Philip (Michele) Weaver, Jr. of Palmyra, PA and Lois (Alan) Gray of Trooper, PA, as well as five grandchildren: Caitlin (Hunter) Ziegler of Millbrook, Alabama; Xavia Publius of Edmonton, Alberta Canada; Shaun (Logan) Weaver of Carlisle, PA; Rachel Steinberg of Trooper, PA and Wesley Kearney of Charlotte, NC. She had one great-grandchild, Judge Liam Ziegler of Millbrook, Alabama. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, Trooper PA. Condolences may be made at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019