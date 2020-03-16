|
|
Katherine D. Bolger, age 80, of Norristown passed away peacefully at the Regina Nursing Home on March 13, 2020. Katherine was born in Norristown on November 24, 1939 to her proud parents Lawrence Bolger and Dorothy (nee Corcoran). She loved her Catholic faith, her parishes of St Augustine and Sacred Heart and working with Monsignor Francis Schmidt to support the work of ‘Father Chuck’s Challenge’, which cared for people and helped build homes for them in Central America. Her love of working with nursing students was known to many as a nursing instructor at Villanova University School of Nursing. Kay loved her god children, Candace, Brianna and Keith, all her wonderful and devoted friends, the Catholic faith, her parishes of St. Augustine and Sacred Heart and working with Monsignor Francis Schmidt and “Father Chuck’s Challenge which helped give people a better life in many parts of the world. A favorite life experience for Kay was her attendance at the mission trip to Haiti. Her love of working with nursing students was known to many as she was a long time nursing instructor at Villanova University School of Nursing. To achieve this, Kay had completed a Master of Nursing at Boston University. Kay was an avid traveler, often taking her beloved Aunt Katherine on cruises and tours. A favorite was to the Rocky Mountains. Relatives and friends are invited to Katherine’s Life Celebration and viewing on Saturday March 21, 2020 beginning at 9am at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport PA 19405, followed by her funeral mass at 10:30am. Interment will be at St. Augustine Cemetery, Norristown. To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 18, 2020