Kathleen H. Clancy, 86, returned to the arms of Our Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Sellersville PA. Kay was born May 24,1933 to Phil and Katie (McSharry) McMorrow in Stonepark Dromahair County Leitrim Ireland. She sailed to America & arrived in New York in May of 1955. She was a nanny to the Troncelliti family in Norristown until she married her late husband James J Clancy Jr. in 1957. She was a stay at home until 1972 when again she worked a few years as a nanny for the late Dr Gordon & Patricia Clement. In the late 70’s she began working at the Borzillo Bakery, Norristown until they closed and then she began her employment at the Morabito Baking Company, Norristown. She remained at Morabito’s until she retired in 1998. Kay was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a quiet woman who enjoyed her family, laughter, camping, music, nature, and her Irish heritage. She was hard working, fun loving, full of wisdom and common sense, a gentle soul. She was kind, generous and always thinking of the needs of others before herself. She endured many infirmities with grace. She is survived by her sisters Marie Brady, and Eta McMorrow, her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Mascaro Clancy, grandchildren Alex and Emily Clancy, nieces Mary (Gary) Raisl, Theresa (John) Mscisz and Mary Tiernan, nephews Bernard (Mim) Brady and John (Bridget) Brady, several great and great- great nieces and nephews and her daughter Kathleen Marie Clancy with whom she lived with in Sellersville. She was predeceased by her husband James J. Clancy Jr. , her son James P. Clancy; her infant granddaughter, Mariah Noelle Clancy; sister Alice Tiernan; brothers Pat & John McMorrow; sister-in-law Nora Teresa Tiernan; brother- in- laws Charles J Clancy, Charles D Tiernan, Martin B Brady and John Tiernan and a great- great nephew Liam Williamson. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, a private viewing and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Sellersville with burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown. A public memorial service will be announced later for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association in her memory, www.alsa.org
