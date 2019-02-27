|
Kathleen Pulli, “Kathy”, age 64, of Conshohocken, passed away on February 26, 2019. Daughter of the late George G. and Constance (Rozecki) Pulver, Sr. Kathy is survived by her husband, Steven F. Pulli; two daughters, Genevieve L. (James Jr.) Collins and Connie (Richard) Marchetti; two sisters, Patricia (Peter) Benetatos and Joan (Jeffrey) Dawson; and four grandchildren, Zaine and Bailey Collins and Gabriel and Noah Marchetti. Along with her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, George G. Pulver, Jr. and sister, Irene Pulver-Dorn. Her Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 10:30 AM at St. Matthew RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church. Interment in St. Benedict Cemetery. In keeping with Kathy’s wishes, please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 353 E. Johnson Hwy., Norristown, PA 19401. Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019