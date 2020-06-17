Kathleen Rita Baker
Kathleen Rita Baker, aged 73, passed away on June 9th, 2020. She was the widow of the late David Baker. She was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late James and Marion Burns. She graduated from Bishop Kenrick high school and later retired after working for the Vanguard group. She enjoyed vacationing at the Jersey shore throughout her life. She was an excellent gardener who loved her flowers and she also took great pride in the home she meticulously kept. She is survived by her two sons, Todd Peterson; his wife Carrie; their daughters Alyssa and Casey and son Brian Peterson; his wife Christina; their son Michael and daughter Natalie. She is also survived by her brother James Burns, her sister Beth Tobin; her husband John and brother Thomas Burns; his wife Melissa.

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

