|
|
Kathleen D. Woodland, 89, of Norristown passed Mar. 10, 2019. She was born in Washington D.C. on Aug. 27, 1929 to the late Harry Joseph and Helen Marie (Crowley) Donoghue. She was the loving wife of the late Everan C. Woodland Jr. for 46 years. She earned her Bachelors in English from Trinity College of Washington. She enjoyed league bowling, was a part time reporter for the Ambler Gazette, longtime member of the Woman’s Club of Whitpain, and member of the Friends of the Wissahickon Valley Public Library at Blue Bell. Predeceased by her sister Sheilagh Coulter. Survived by brothers the Rev. H.T. Donoghue OP and Kevin (Phyllis) Donoghue; children Ellen Bushman, Neil J., Mark S. (Kelly), Janet C., Laura Ratcliffe, and Marie Thomas (David); 7 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. All are invited to a visitation from 10-11am, and a memorial service at 11am, on Sat. June 1 at Kirk and Nice Funeral Home, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ehlers-Danlos Society at ehlers-danlos.com or at LLS.org. Burial was privately held. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 11, 2019