|
|
Kathryn M. (Moser) Horning, 94, wife of the late Raymond L. Horning, Amity Twp., died, Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital. She was a former longtime resident of Lower Providence Twp. Mrs. Horning was born on January 2, 1925, in W. Norriton Twp., to the late Forrest M. and Kathryn S. (Updegrove) Moser. Before retiring, Mrs. Horning was a cafeteria worker at Methacton Jr. High School. Mrs. Hornig was a lifelong member of Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, where she was an organist, choir member, and office volunteer. She also was an organist for Bridgeport Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Horning is survived by her children, Nancy, wife of Gordon Watson, Fred husband of Barbara (Boyer) Horning, Alan, husband of Linda (Hill) Horning, and Patricia, wife of Wilmer “Skip” Halpin; 9 Grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Pearl Tyson, Paul Moser, and Russell Moser. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4th, at Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, 3050 W. Ridge Pike, Lower Providence Twp. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 28, 2019