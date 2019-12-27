Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Horning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Horning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Horning Obituary
Kathryn M. (Moser) Horning, 94, wife of the late Raymond L. Horning, Amity Twp., died, Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital. She was a former longtime resident of Lower Providence Twp. Mrs. Horning was born on January 2, 1925, in W. Norriton Twp., to the late Forrest M. and Kathryn S. (Updegrove) Moser. Before retiring, Mrs. Horning was a cafeteria worker at Methacton Jr. High School. Mrs. Hornig was a lifelong member of Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, where she was an organist, choir member, and office volunteer. She also was an organist for Bridgeport Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Horning is survived by her children, Nancy, wife of Gordon Watson, Fred husband of Barbara (Boyer) Horning, Alan, husband of Linda (Hill) Horning, and Patricia, wife of Wilmer “Skip” Halpin; 9 Grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Pearl Tyson, Paul Moser, and Russell Moser. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4th, at Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, 3050 W. Ridge Pike, Lower Providence Twp. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -