Kathryn V. “Kathy” (Davis) Tirpak passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in E. Norriton, PA. She was 81. Kathy was a resident of Norristown, PA. She worked as a server for the Village Tavern in Montgomeryville, PA. Kathy loved her family above anything else and took care of 3 generations in her home. Born in Swedeland, PA on December 27, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Joseph “Bud” and Grace (Bosler) Davis; and the wife of the late John M. Tirpak, Sr. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Warren Cox of Pittsburgh, PA and John M. Tirpak, Jr. of Whitehall, PA; a daughter: Elizabeth Pilcicki and her husband, Robert E., of E. Coventry, PA; 4 grandchildren: Nicole (Bill) Godschall, Danielle (David) Barnard, John M. Tirpak, III and Morgan Tirpak; 2 great-grandchildren, Christian Rosado and Tanner Godschall; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Joseph Tirpak and Wayde Cox; a grandson, Robby Pilcicki; 3 brothers: Robert, William and Gene Davis; and 2 sisters, Mildred Dolga and Sara Henning. Relatives and Friends are invited to Kathy’s viewing at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 9 to 9:50 am; with her Prayer Service at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019