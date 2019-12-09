Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Tirpak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Tirpak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Tirpak Obituary
Kathryn V. “Kathy” (Davis) Tirpak passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in E. Norriton, PA. She was 81. Kathy was a resident of Norristown, PA. She worked as a server for the Village Tavern in Montgomeryville, PA. Kathy loved her family above anything else and took care of 3 generations in her home. Born in Swedeland, PA on December 27, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Joseph “Bud” and Grace (Bosler) Davis; and the wife of the late John M. Tirpak, Sr. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Warren Cox of Pittsburgh, PA and John M. Tirpak, Jr. of Whitehall, PA; a daughter: Elizabeth Pilcicki and her husband, Robert E., of E. Coventry, PA; 4 grandchildren: Nicole (Bill) Godschall, Danielle (David) Barnard, John M. Tirpak, III and Morgan Tirpak; 2 great-grandchildren, Christian Rosado and Tanner Godschall; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Joseph Tirpak and Wayde Cox; a grandson, Robby Pilcicki; 3 brothers: Robert, William and Gene Davis; and 2 sisters, Mildred Dolga and Sara Henning. Relatives and Friends are invited to Kathy’s viewing at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 9 to 9:50 am; with her Prayer Service at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -