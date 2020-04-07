|
Kathryn Elaine Trainer February 05, 1934- April 04, 2020 Kathryn E. “Katie” Trainer, 86, was born February 05, 1934 in Julian, Pa., the youngest daughter of the late Foster Ray and Lillie Mae (Weaver) Ammerman. Katie was a 1952 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Katie for 51 years was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Trainer, whom she married November 11, 1961 and preceded her in death. Surviving is her loving family including son, Stephen and wife, Rosana; three grandchildren: Thomas James, Madelyn Kaye and Anthony James Trainer; daughter, Suzanne M. Trainer; and two siblings, Dorothy Bush and Maxine Kelly. In addition to her late husband, Kathryn was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon E. Trainer; brothers: Clair, Lawrence, Foster, Ernest, Donald; and sister, Elmeda Carver. Kathryn’s Funeral Mass will be held privately at Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, PA. Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Lower Merion Twp., Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathryn and Thomas Trainer’s memory to the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 8, 2020