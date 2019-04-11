|
Keith A. Davis, age 62, of Swedesburg, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born in Norristown, Keith was the son of the late Robert Davis and the late Eleanor Riggins Davis, the loving husband, since 1975, of Sandra Gail Yablonski Davis, the beloved father of Keith (Angela) Davis, Michael Davis and Jasmine (Fiance’ Clint Collins) and the adoring grandfather of Blaine Remington Davis, all of Swedesburg. In addition, Keith is survived by his brother Joseph Davis of King of Prussia but was predeceased by his four other brothers, Bert, Richard, Gene and Ronald Davis. Keith was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1975 and worked in the maintenance department at Stroehmann Bakery for 13 years, until he went on disability in 1992. He will be remembered as “Coach Keith” since he coached The King of Prussia Indians and Bridgeport Dragons Football Teams as well as The Bridgeport P.A.L. Baseball Team. Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA., 19405, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 12, 2019