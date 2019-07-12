|
|
Kenneth (Ken) Francis Austin, beloved son, brother, uncle, but most of all father, left this world on July 10, 2019 at the age of 68. Ken resided in Audubon PA the majority of his life. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Francis J. Austin and Geraldine M. Austin (nee Clinton). He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Austin (Daniel), sister Denise Emery (Robert), brothers Kevin Austin (Vickie), Michael Austin (Debbie), Frank Austin, many nieces and nephews and his grand-kitty, Shadow. Ken worked for BF Goodrich until its closing. He also worked for Central Panel for many years with a short stint at Rumsey Electric before his retirement. Ken was an avid watcher of the Philadelphia Eagles, NASCAR and any history program. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Fly high Dad. Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 15, 2019